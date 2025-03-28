Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Motion Handbook. Developing a transformative Theory of Change

Motion Handbook. Developing a transformative Theory of Change

Citation:

Work data:

Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide

Categories:

Research & Methodologies

Tags:

governance, portfolio approach, systems thinking, theory of change

Alternate URL:
pdf file https://tipconsortium.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/MOTION-Handbook-180222.pdf

Abstract:

This handbook introduces actionable knowledge on developing A Transformative Theory of Change by applying a portfolio approach to address a systems innovation perspective for projects and programmes. Tools, methods and lessons learned result from working hand in hand with EIT Climate-KIC projects around a portfolio of knowledge services for sustainable systems transformation.

The step-by-step methodology aims to support practitioners in designing, implementing, and evaluating projects aimed at transformative system change by combining the Theory of Change methodology with the Multi-Level Perspective (MLP). It can be used to facilitate a co-creation process among societal stakeholders invested in sustainability, connecting innovation with societal challenges through the effective delivery of knowledge service.

The handbook has been developed through the collaboration between the Transformative Innovation Policy Consortium, INGENIO-UPV, the Austrian Institute of Technology and EIT Climate-KIC as part of the MOTION EIT Climate-KIC project.

Downloads:

logo of PDF file
Full document:
Palavicino, C.A., Matti, C. & Witte, J. (Eds.) (2022). Motion Handbook. Developing a transformative Theory of Change. Utrecht: TIPC, Utrecht University.

Related works:

Matti, C., Martín Corvillo, J. M. , Vivas Lalinde, I. , Juan Agulló, B. , Stamate, E. , Avella, G. & Bauer, A. (2020) Challenge-led system mapping. A knowledge management approach

Yazejian, N., Metz, A. , Morgan, J. , Louison, L. , Bartley, L. , Fleming, W. O. , Haidar, L. & Schroeder, J. (2019) Co-creative technical assistance: essential functions and interim outcomes

Geels, F. W. (2002) Technological transitions as evolutionary reconfiguration processes: a multi-level perspective and a case-study

Geels, F. W. & Schot, J. (2007) Typology of sociotechnical transition pathways