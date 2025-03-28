Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide

Alternate URL:

https://tipconsortium.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/MOTION-Handbook-180222.pdf

Abstract:

This handbook introduces actionable knowledge on developing A Transformative Theory of Change by applying a portfolio approach to address a systems innovation perspective for projects and programmes. Tools, methods and lessons learned result from working hand in hand with EIT Climate-KIC projects around a portfolio of knowledge services for sustainable systems transformation.

The step-by-step methodology aims to support practitioners in designing, implementing, and evaluating projects aimed at transformative system change by combining the Theory of Change methodology with the Multi-Level Perspective (MLP). It can be used to facilitate a co-creation process among societal stakeholders invested in sustainability, connecting innovation with societal challenges through the effective delivery of knowledge service.

The handbook has been developed through the collaboration between the Transformative Innovation Policy Consortium, INGENIO-UPV, the Austrian Institute of Technology and EIT Climate-KIC as part of the MOTION EIT Climate-KIC project.