Handbook of Theories of Public Administration and Management

Type of work: Book

ISBN: 978-1-789-90824-4

Government and Public Administration | Management and Business Administration

This innovative Handbook offers a wide-ranging overview of the multi-faceted field of public administration and management. It provides a broad approach to the discipline, addressing the range of descriptive, normative and critical theories required to diagnose public service issues and prescribe administrative action.

Johanson, J. (2021) Strategic management: public sector view [e]