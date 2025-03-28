Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Public Service Explained. The Role of Citizens in Value Creation

Public Service Explained. The Role of Citizens in Value Creation

Citation:

Work data:

Type of work: Book

ISBN: 978-1-009-37358-6

Categories:

Government and Public Administration

Alternate URL:
pdf file https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/62A73F6F2A1A547C418359AEBB0FF9B6/9781009532914AR.pdf/public-service-explained.pdf

Abstract:

This Cambridge Element aims to advance theory by investigating the nature of participation in public service delivery. It situates itself under the theory of Public Service Logic to advocate for a strategic orientation to participation as an element of value creation in public services. It introduces the concept of participation and discusses the motives, incentives, and tools to engage citizens in public service delivery processes. Then, it frames citizens' participation under the approach public service ecosystem to capture the dynamic relationships among citizens, other actors, processes, and structures that may contribute to determining value in public service delivery. It presents the dynamics of value creation and destruction in public service. The Element concludes with implications for research and practice. This title is also available as Open Access on Cambridge Core.

Downloads:

logo of PDF file
Full document:
Nasi, G., Osborne, S.P., Cucciniello, M. & Cui, T. (2024). Public Service Explained. The Role of Citizens in Value Creation. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.