Type of work: Report

Alternate URL:

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2022/04/innovative-capacity-of-governments_e3de34c4/52389006-en.pdf

Abstract:

Public sector innovation is about finding new and better ways to achieve positive public outcomes. The increased complexity of the challenges faced by governments has made enhancing the innovative capacity of governments and public sector systems an imperative. But for innovative approaches or solutions to create lasting impact, they must be embedded as part of existing systems. In the same way, a public sector’s capacity to innovate depends on whether innovation is embedded in the functions and mechanisms of government. To assist governments in achieving this this, the OECD Observatory of Public Sector Innovation (OPSI) developed the Innovative Capacity Framework. It focuses on the innovative capacity of existing public sector systems and their governing mechanisms, rules, processes, norms and other factors. The Framework includes guidelines for making innovation an integral part of policy making and administration and for improving the capacity of governments to quickly adapt to changing environments and, ultimately, build more robust and sustainable solutions.