https://www.ucl.ac.uk/bartlett/sites/bartlett/files/2026-01/2025_State_of_Digital_Public_Infrastructure_Report.pdf

In the past two years, digital public infrastructure (DPI) has emerged as a global priority, shaping the conversation around how governments and societies can benefit from technology and the role of the state in this journey. As more advocacy and funding for DPI increase, and more governments take an interest in this approach, a gap has emerged: it was unclear how many DPI systems exist worldwide.

The DPI Map and its associated methodology were established to address this by providing a baseline of prevalence. This report builds on that effort to do four things:

First, it asserts a growing consensus around the definition of DPI centered around 3 societal functions and 6 common attributes.

Second, it provides a current snapshot of the prevalence of DPI. Looking at DPI’s three components—digital ID, digital payments, and data exchange systems—the IIPP’s DPI Map establishes the first global snapshot of DPI systems across 210 countries. As of 2025, at least 64 countries have DPI-like digital ID systems, 97 countries have DPI-like digital payment systems, and 103 countries have DPI-like data exchange systems.

Third, it analyses what these patterns reveal about DPI’s evolution. Our findings reveal significant unevenness across global regions, with identifiable maturity clusters and income level patterns shaping implementation. Interoperability and adoption often progress together, suggesting an interdependence between system design and real-world uptake.

Finally, we share reflections on the state of measurement of DPI, and suggest areas for further research. As many existing measurement approaches rely on proxies for understanding DPI attributes, such as technical specifications and the presence of legal frameworks, they often paint a narrow picture of how systems function in practice, and don’t capture the extent to which governance is enforced. There is still much to be done to adequately assess the efficacy of DPI, and the building blocks of measurement being constructed today lay the groundwork for increasingly rigorous assessment in the years ahead.