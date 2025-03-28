978-92-64-02970-5

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2007/07/ageing-and-the-public-service_g1gh7955/9789264029712-en.pdf

Type of work: Report

Government workforces are ageing even more rapidly than the rest of society. This raises specific challenges and opportunities. An ageing public service increases fiscal burdens while decreasing immediate capacities to deliver services. In the long run, however, it also offers a strategic opportunity to downsize the public sector workforce if necessary and to change employment conditions and the management of government employees where this is deemed reasonable. This book reviews the experience of 9 OECD member countries in this field. It presents some conclusions on strategies that countries could implement in order to adjust their human resource policies to the wider ageing challenge.