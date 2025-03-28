Type of work: Report

Abstract:

This OECD report, prepared for the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, examines the implications of ageing workforces in European public administrations. It highlights the need for strategic talent management practices to address the challenges and leverage the benefits of a multigenerational workforce. The report presents findings from an OECD survey on the use of talent management tools in EU countries and proposes a framework for applying talent management to build capability and prepare for the future of work in the public sector, emphasizing knowledge transfer and the needs of older workers.