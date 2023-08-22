Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » European Public Mosaic

European Public Mosaic

European Public Mosaic . Barcelona: Escola d'Administració Pública de Catalunya. Retrieved December 01, 2024 from https://doi.org/10.58992/epum

ISSN: 2565-0378

cat file https://epum.gencat.cat

Type of work: Magazine, Newspaper

Government and Public Administration | Innovation

The European Public Mosaic (EPuM). Open Journal on Public Service is aimed at disseminating and contributing to the debate on public management and innovation in public administrations at a European and worldwide level. It includes interviews with experts, in-depth articles and sections on best practice, new trends and the latest updates.

