2565-0378

Alternate URL:

https://www.gencat.cat/eapc/epum/N24/files/assets/common/downloads/EPUM%2024.pdf?uni=e0e858eff6fc096c896353a889f51682

Type of work: Article (outreach)

Abstract:

Unfolding world events have made policymakers realise that the capacity to act needs to be built according to a long-term perspective under complex and uncertain conditions. This has led to a rapid increase in the application of strategic foresight to policymaking at all levels of governance. This paper examines the role of foresight in supporting public policy through inclusive co-creation processes in the face of the systemic change needed to engage in the longterm transition towards sustainability. It explains briefly how to master the diverse foresight resources available to make policy design more systemic and better able to mobilise multiple actors in a coordinated way.