Why foresight?

Citation:

Serra del Pino, J. (2024). “Why foresight?”. In European Public Mosaic, Futures Thinking, (24), 25-33. Barcelona: Escola d'Administració Pública de Catalunya. Retrieved December 01, 2024 from https://doi.org/10.58992/epum.2024.24

Work data:

ISSN: 2565-0378

Alternate URL:
https://www.gencat.cat/eapc/epum/N24/files/assets/common/downloads/EPUM%2024.pdf?uni=e0e858eff6fc096c896353a889f51682

Type of work: Article (outreach)

Categories:

Government and Public Administration | Innovation | Policy & Regulation | Research & Methodologies

Tags:

foresight, futures

Abstract:

This essay proposes a structured reflection on why it is good to use foresight. It starts by defining the concept and establishing why it provides a better approach to tackle issues by framing them as future challenges. Furthermore, foresight allows us to adopt a normative focus to conceive and deploy our preferred future options. In short, the real question is not why it is useful to apply foresight, but rather why we are not all using it.

