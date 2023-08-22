2565-0378

Alternate URL:

https://www.gencat.cat/eapc/epum/N24/files/assets/common/downloads/EPUM%2024.pdf?uni=e0e858eff6fc096c896353a889f51682

Type of work: Article (outreach)

Abstract:

This essay proposes a structured reflection on why it is good to use foresight. It starts by defining the concept and establishing why it provides a better approach to tackle issues by framing them as future challenges. Furthermore, foresight allows us to adopt a normative focus to conceive and deploy our preferred future options. In short, the real question is not why it is useful to apply foresight, but rather why we are not all using it.