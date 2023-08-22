Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » New Public Management in Europe. Adaptation and Alternatives

New Public Management in Europe. Adaptation and Alternatives

ISBN: 978-1-349-28278-4

Type of work: Book

Government and Public Administration

new public management

The New Public Management paradigm seems to have produced a convergence of administrative reform. However, specific implementations of NPM show range of forms and results including performance indicators, personal reforms and evaluations of reforms. This text demonstrates how NPM is crafted differently in various institutional contexts.

