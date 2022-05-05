Ismael Peña-López, lecturer and researcherInformation Society, Digital Divide, ICT4D
Type of work: Journal
Transforming public organizations into co-designing cultures: a study of capacity-building programs as learning ecosystems
A Problem-Based Approach to Democratic Theory
The Doctors of Democracy: Self-Image and Democratic Values of Participatory Practitioners
Sortition and its Principles: Evaluation of the Selection Processes of Citizens’ Assemblies
Revista Vasca de Gestión de Personas y Organizaciones Públicas
26/09/2020
Citizen Participation in policy-making: internalizing externalities and preventing conflict through planning and evaluating
02/08/2020
Governance of the Ecosystem of educational communities
2022-05-05 09:54:56
Si no somos racionales, ¿qué somos?
2020-12-27 18:44:34
Soluciones a la búsqueda de problemas y estándares de facto