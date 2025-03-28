Type of work: Journal

ISSN: 1757-7438

Abstract:

Power and Education is an international peer-reviewed Open Access journal promoting critical studies of contemporary educational practice and challenging the complicit practices and assumptions of mainstream educational research.

The journal is committed to providing a distinctive and comprehensive body of knowledge focusing on the relationships between the concepts of power and education in their broadest senses. Innovative and provocative work stimulating debate around the analysis, construction, deployment and discourses of power in educational practice, research and theory is particularly encouraged, as is work exploring forms of presentation and representation. Contributions from other disciplines that engage with these issues of power and education are also welcome.