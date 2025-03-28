Technology Affordances for Intersubjective Meaning-making: A Research Agenda for CSCL
ISSN: 1435-5655
Categories:e-Learning and Instructional Technology
Tags:affordances
Alternate URL:
http://scholarspace.manoa.hawaii.edu/bitstream/handle/10125/2612/Suthers-ijCSCL-2006.pdf?sequence=1
Now well into its second decade, the field of Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning (CSCL) appears healthy, encompassing a diversity of topics of study, methodologies, and representatives of various research communities. It is an appropriate time to ask: what central questions can integrate our work into a coherent field? This paper proposes the study of technology affordances for intersubjective meaning making as an integrating research agenda for CSCL. A brief survey of epistemologies of collaborative learning and forms of computer support for that learning characterize the field to be integrated and motivate the proposal. A hybrid of experimental, descriptive and design methodologies is proposed in support of this agenda. A working definition of intersubjective meaning making as joint composition of interpretations of a dynamically evolving context is provided, and used to propose a framework around which dialogue between analytic approaches can take place.
Suthers, D.D. (2006). “Technology Affordances for Intersubjective Meaning-making: A Research Agenda for CSCL”. In International Journal of Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning, 1, 315–337. Boston: Springer.