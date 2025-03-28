International Journal of Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning
The International Journal of Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning focusses on the design, theory, and practice of technology-rich collaborative learning situations. The journal is multi-disciplinary, publishing research from disciplines such as computer and information science, education, and psychology, carried out in a wide range of settings, employing quantitative, qualitative, or computational methods (see the specific Aims and Scope).
- Studies the psychological, social, and technological impact of CSCL on individuals, groups, organisations, and society.
- Explores technology as a medium for supporting, a means for analysing, and as an object of collaborative learning.
- Emphasises theoretically founded and methodologically rigorous analyses of interactive collaborative learning processes.
- Publishes original empirical investigations, design research studies, critical and integrative theoretical/methodological contributions, and synthetic reviews.
- An official publication of the International Society of the Learning Sciences.