Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » International Journal of Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning

International Journal of Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning

Citation:

Work data:

Type of work: Journal

ISSN: 1435-5655

Categories:

e-Learning and Instructional Technology

Abstract:

The International Journal of Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning focusses on the design, theory, and practice of technology-rich collaborative learning situations. The journal is multi-disciplinary, publishing research from disciplines such as computer and information science, education, and psychology, carried out in a wide range of settings, employing quantitative, qualitative, or computational methods (see the specific Aims and Scope).

  • Studies the psychological, social, and technological impact of CSCL on individuals, groups, organisations, and society.
  • Explores technology as a medium for supporting, a means for analysing, and as an object of collaborative learning.
  • Emphasises theoretically founded and methodologically rigorous analyses of interactive collaborative learning processes.
  • Publishes original empirical investigations, design research studies, critical and integrative theoretical/methodological contributions, and synthetic reviews.
  • An official publication of the International Society of the Learning Sciences.

Includes:

Suthers, D. D. (2006) Technology Affordances for Intersubjective Meaning-making: A Research Agenda for CSCL [e]