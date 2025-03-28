Approaches to Responsible Governance of GenAI in Organizations
Citation:
Work data:
Type of work: Working Paper
Categories:Human Rights | ICT Infrastructure | Participation
Tags:artificial intelligence
Alternate URL:
https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2504.17044
Abstract:
The rapid evolution of Generative AI (GenAI) has introduced unprecedented opportunities while presenting complex challenges around ethics, accountability, and societal impact. This paper draws on a literature review, established governance frameworks, and industry roundtable discussions to identify core principles for integrating responsible GenAI governance into diverse organizational structures. Our objective is to provide actionable recommendations for a balanced, risk-based governance approach that enables both innovation and oversight. Findings emphasize the need for adaptable risk assessment tools, continuous monitoring practices, and cross-sector collaboration to establish trustworthy GenAI. These insights provide a structured foundation and Responsible GenAI Guide (ResAI) for organizations to align GenAI initiatives with ethical, legal, and operational best practices.
Downloads:
Joshi, H., Hassani, S., Gandhi, D. & Hartman, L. (2025). Approaches to Responsible Governance of GenAI in Organizations. [online]: arXiv.org.