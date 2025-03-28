Type of work: Working Paper

Alternate URL:

https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2504.17044

Abstract:

The rapid evolution of Generative AI (GenAI) has introduced unprecedented opportunities while presenting complex challenges around ethics, accountability, and societal impact. This paper draws on a literature review, established governance frameworks, and industry roundtable discussions to identify core principles for integrating responsible GenAI governance into diverse organizational structures. Our objective is to provide actionable recommendations for a balanced, risk-based governance approach that enables both innovation and oversight. Findings emphasize the need for adaptable risk assessment tools, continuous monitoring practices, and cross-sector collaboration to establish trustworthy GenAI. These insights provide a structured foundation and Responsible GenAI Guide (ResAI) for organizations to align GenAI initiatives with ethical, legal, and operational best practices.