978-92-76-53058-9

Alternate URL:

https://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/bitstream/JRC129301/JRC129301_01.pdf

Type of work: Report

Abstract:

This report provides the result of the second landscaping study conducted in the context of AI Watch, the European Commission knowledge service monitoring the development, uptake and impact of Artificial Intelligence in Europe. The report presents the results of the mapping of the use of AI in public services. The findings are based on three pillars: (i) an analysis of national strategies by European Member States on AI that focuses on how these strategies describe policy actions to address AI development in the public sector; (ii) an inventory of AI use cases in the public sector to provide an overview of the status of AI implementation in Europe; and (iii) in-depth case studies which describe in detail the factors crucial for the responsible development and adoption of AI and their consequences. The findings highlight that the use of AI by public administrations is growing and that AI technologies could significantly improve the effectiveness and efficiency of public administrations. However, the diffusion of AI remains unequal, and the breaking down of barriers to AI adoption requires significant consideration by policymakers. Progress in this area will depend on ensuring the right balance between public and private sector expertise and capacity, strong collaboration, enhanced data governance and risk mitigation. These results contribute to the existing body of knowledge on the topic by moving from a more theoretical and anecdotal view to a more systematic analysis that is based on a large number of concrete examples.