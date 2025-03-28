0740-624X

Intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are set to impact society, industries, and governments by changing organizational processes and interactions between citizens and organizations as well as by increasing economic, social, and political opportunities and risks. Although academia is closely following these trends, more research is needed to delve into the details of how different types of intelligent technologies shape the way government organizations around the world operate and to provide insights based on empirical evidence. This introductory article to the Special Issue “Intelligent Technologies, Governments, and Citizens”, which includes the best papers presented at the 23rd Annual International Conference on Digital Government Research (dg.o 2022), aims to understand the opportunities and benefits as well as the challenges and risks associated with the implementation of intelligent technologies in government organizations. The ultimate goal of the article is to propose some ideas that contribute to the conversation about the use of intelligent technologies in government and that, therefore, add to the ongoing research agenda on this topic.