Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 June 2024 laying down harmonised rules on artificial intelligence and amending Regulations (EC) No 300/2008, (EU) No 167/2013, (EU) No 168/2013, (EU) 2018/858, (EU) 2018/1139 and (EU) 2019/2144 and Directives 2014/90/EU, (EU) 2016/797 and (EU) 2020/1828 (Artificial Intelligence Act) (Text with EEA relevance)
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=OJ:L_202401689
Type of work: Law, regulation
Categories:ICT Infrastructure | Law & Criminology
Tags:artificial intelligence
