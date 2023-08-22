Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Anticipatory innovation governance: Shaping the future through proactive policy making

Anticipatory innovation governance: Shaping the future through proactive policy making

Citation:

Tõnurist, P. & Hanson, A. (2020). Anticipatory innovation governance: Shaping the future through proactive policy making. OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 44. Paris: OECD Publishing. Retrieved April 23, 2024 from https://doi.org/10.1787/cce14d80-en

ISSN: 2707-9171

ISSN: 2707-9171

Alternate URL:
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/cce14d80-en.pdf?expires=1714203149&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=23413106A993A53BD82C91455D37B456

Type of work: Report

Categories:

e-Government & e-Administration | Innovation

Tags:

foresight, futures

Abstract:

This working paper introduces the key concepts and features of anticipatory innovation governance– i.e. the structures and mechanisms to allow and promote anticipatory innovation alongside other types of innovation in the public sector. This paper draws on academic literature and OECD work on a range of areas including public sector innovation, foresight, anticipatory governance and emerging technologies. The paper starts outlining an emerging framework to guide policy making in complex and uncertain contexts and sets out some questions for further research in the area of anticipatory innovation governance.

Full document:

Full document:
Tõnurist, P. & Hanson, A. (2020). Anticipatory innovation governance: Shaping the future through proactive policy making. OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 44. Paris: OECD Publishing.