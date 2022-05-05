Protest movements: How effective are they?
Citation:
Ozden, J. & Glover, S. (2022). Protest movements: How effective are they?. London: Social Change Lab. Retrieved January 07, 2023 from https://www.socialchangelab.org/_files/ugd/503ba4_9b649b50484748bfbae215d675084118.pdf
Work data:
Type of work: Report
Categories:Participation | Politics and Political Science
Tags:social movements, protests
Downloads:
Full document:
Ozden, J. & Glover, S. (2022). Protest movements: How effective are they?. London: Social Change Lab.
Ozden, J. & Glover, S. (2022). Protest movements: How effective are they?. London: Social Change Lab.