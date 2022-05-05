Ismael Peña-López, lecturer and researcherInformation Society, Digital Divide, ICT4D
Type of work: Book
De la burocracia al management, del management a la gobernanza
The End of History and the Last Man
Agonistics. Thinking the world politically
On the Political
Post-capitalist Society
26/09/2020
Citizen Participation in policy-making: internalizing externalities and preventing conflict through planning and evaluating
02/08/2020
Governance of the Ecosystem of educational communities
2022-05-05 09:54:56
Si no somos racionales, ¿qué somos?
2020-12-27 18:44:34
Soluciones a la búsqueda de problemas y estándares de facto