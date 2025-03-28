Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide

ISBN: 978-92-4-012076-1

Abstract:

The World Health Organization guidance and toolkit for scaling innovations in public health systems offer an evidence-based, practical framework to assist governments to lead, coordinate and sustain the scaling of health innovations – specifically, to steward a move from promising pilots to system-wide adoption, grounded in principles of health system strengthening and country ownership. It is designed primarily for ministries, national and subnational agencies, and public sector institutions involved in public health. At the same time, it serves as a strategic resource for engaging nongovernmental actors, private sector innovators and academic partners to work in alignment with public objectives.

The guidance outlines three strategic approaches to scaling: directive efforts to make it happen, collaborative processes to help it happen and supportive conditions to let it happen. It furthermore identifies seven critical roles that government actors play in scaling health innovations. Three interconnected processes (and a related toolkit) led by public sector entities form the operational core of innovation scaling: exploring, adapting and learning.

Ultimately, this guidance is a strategic instrument to position governments as drivers of health systems transformation. By embracing the roles, processes and strategies outlined herein, public sector leaders can move beyond short-term initiatives and isolated successes toward lasting, large-scale improvements in health outcomes.