978-92-64-89309-2

Alternate URL:

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2025/06/introducing-the-oecd-ai-capability-indicators_7c0731f0/be745f04-en.pdf

Type of work: Report

Abstract:

This report introduces the OECD’s beta AI Capability Indicators. The indicators are designed to assess and compare AI advancements against human abilities. Developed over five years by a collaboration of over 50 experts, the indicators cover nine human abilities, from Language to Manipulation. Unique in the current policy space, these indicators leverage cutting-edge research to provide a clear framework for policymakers to understand AI's potential impacts on education, work, public affairs and private life.