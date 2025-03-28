Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Introducing the OECD AI Capability Indicators

Introducing the OECD AI Capability Indicators

Citation:

OECD (2025). Introducing the OECD AI Capability Indicators. Paris: OECD Publishing. Retrieved June 19, 2025 from https://doi.org/10.1787/be745f04-en

Work data:

ISBN: 978-92-64-89309-2

Alternate URL:
pdf file https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2025/06/introducing-the-oecd-ai-capability-indicators_7c0731f0/be745f04-en.pdf

Type of work: Report

Categories:

Digital Literacy

Tags:

artificial intelligence

Abstract:

This report introduces the OECD’s beta AI Capability Indicators. The indicators are designed to assess and compare AI advancements against human abilities. Developed over five years by a collaboration of over 50 experts, the indicators cover nine human abilities, from Language to Manipulation. Unique in the current policy space, these indicators leverage cutting-edge research to provide a clear framework for policymakers to understand AI's potential impacts on education, work, public affairs and private life.

Observations:

See also the AI Capabilities microsite to explore the capability indicators webtook, see education and jobs impact or browse the assessments repository.

Downloads:

logo of PDF file
Full document:
OECD (2025). Introducing the OECD AI Capability Indicators. Paris: OECD Publishing.