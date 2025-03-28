Introducing the OECD AI Capability Indicators
Work data:ISBN: 978-92-64-89309-2
https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2025/06/introducing-the-oecd-ai-capability-indicators_7c0731f0/be745f04-en.pdf
Type of work: Report
Categories:Digital Literacy
Tags:artificial intelligence
This report introduces the OECD’s beta AI Capability Indicators. The indicators are designed to assess and compare AI advancements against human abilities. Developed over five years by a collaboration of over 50 experts, the indicators cover nine human abilities, from Language to Manipulation. Unique in the current policy space, these indicators leverage cutting-edge research to provide a clear framework for policymakers to understand AI's potential impacts on education, work, public affairs and private life.
See also the AI Capabilities microsite to explore the capability indicators webtook, see education and jobs impact or browse the assessments repository.
