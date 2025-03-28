Type of work: Report

Abstract:

We see the debate about how to scale deliberation through a political lens, where our goals are focused on how we can enable a citizenry that is resilient to the forces of autocracy – one that feels and is more powerful and connected, where people feel heard and empathise with others, where citizens have stronger interpersonal and societal trust, and where public decisions have greater legitimacy and better alignment with collective values. Against this backdrop, we ask:

What does scaling democratic deliberation mean, why is it valuable, and what is the role of AI in enabling it?

In this paper, we make two core contributions to the field: