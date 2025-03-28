978-3-944152-61-5

Type of work: Book

Abstract:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds extraordinary promise but for whom, and by whom? Africa and Asia make up more than 75% of the world’s population, yet they contribute a fraction of global AI research output. This disparity reveals a troubling reality: the risks, rules, and rewards of AI are being shaped for the Global South, but not by it.

Change requires more inclusive and responsible AI development, use and governance. The AI Policy Playbook emerges as a practice-oriented guide for crafting inclusive, responsible, and context-aware AI governance—through the eyes and experiences of policymakers across Africa and Asia.

Co-created by the Africa-Asia AI Policymaker Network and the BMZ initiative FAIR Forward – Artificial Intelligence for All, the Playbook charts a grounded journey through the real-world complexities of AI policymaking in the Global South. It draws from lived experience across seven partner countries—Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and Uganda—to offer more than just principles but practical tools, insights, and strategies to shape policy that serves local needs.