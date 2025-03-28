Alternate URL:

https://ssrn.com/abstract=5102028

Type of work: Working Paper

Abstract:

The convergence of generative AI, strategic foresight, and decision theater technologies is ushering in a transformative era of decision-making and future planning. This fusion is reshaping industries, from finance to tourism, by enabling more accurate predictions, personalized experiences, and data-driven strategies. The integration of AI-powered projections with human intuition and feedback creates a powerful synergy, allowing for the exploration of complex scenarios and the development of innovative solutions to global challenges. Decision theaters emerge as crucial spaces where diverse stakeholders can engage with AI-generated visualizations, fostering collaborative problem-solving and ethical considerations. This participatory approach ensures that technological advancements are balanced with human values and cultural sensitivities. However, as AI's role in shaping our future grows, so does the need for vigilant regulation and ethical oversight.This new paradigm promises to empower organizations and societies to navigate uncertainty with unprecedented clarity.