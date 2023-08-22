OECD Schools of Government Survey
- The document summarizes preliminary results from a survey of Schools of Government conducted by the OECD.
- It provides data on topics like the types of institutions responsible for civil service learning, methods for identifying skills gaps, and priorities for knowledge development and research.
- The top challenges identified for Schools of Government include limited funding, capacity to identify learning needs, and coordination across different levels of government. The success factors emphasized coordination mechanisms and monitoring/evaluation.
OECD (2017). OECD Schools of Government Survey. Meeting on Promoting Public Sector Innovation: The Role of Schools of Government, OECD, 13-14 November 2014. Paris: OECD.