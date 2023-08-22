Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » OECD Schools of Government Survey

OECD Schools of Government Survey

Citation:

OECD (2017). OECD Schools of Government Survey. Meeting on Promoting Public Sector Innovation: The Role of Schools of Government, OECD, 13-14 November 2014. Paris: OECD.

Work data:

Alternate URL:
https://es.slideshare.net/slideshow/presentation-on-hrm-for-innovation-made-at-the-meeting-on-promoting-public-sector-innovation-the-role-of-schools-of-government-oecd-1314-november-2014/43960428#2

Type of work: Conference

Categories:

Government and Public Administration

Abstract:

  • The document summarizes preliminary results from a survey of Schools of Government conducted by the OECD.
  • It provides data on topics like the types of institutions responsible for civil service learning, methods for identifying skills gaps, and priorities for knowledge development and research.
  • The top challenges identified for Schools of Government include limited funding, capacity to identify learning needs, and coordination across different levels of government. The success factors emphasized coordination mechanisms and monitoring/evaluation.

Downloads:

logo of PDF file
Full document:
