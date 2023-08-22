Proposed approaches to social impact measurement
Citation:
Work data:ISBN: 978-92-79-38888-0
Alternate URL:
https://social-economy-gateway.ec.europa.eu/document/download/c1bd2c6d-f51c-43d8-b74b-b02ead31b01b_en?filename=proposed%20approaches%20to%20social%20impact%20measurement%20in-KE0414665ENN_0.pdf
Type of work: Report
Categories:Economics | Research & Methodologies
Tags:social and solidarity economy
Abstract:
Money invested in a social enterprise should be used efficiently in delivering its social mission. Also, where public funding is used efficient delivery of outcomes, or savings in public spending must be demonstrated. A consistent way of measuring social impact is therefore needed. In October 2012 a Social Impact Measurement expert sub-group was set up by the GECES (“Groupe d’Experts de la Commission sur l’Entrepreneuriat Social”) in order to advise on a methodology which could be applied across the European social entrepreneurship sector. This helps social fund managers decide whether they will invest in a particular enterprise and will help investors and grant givers see if the enterprises they have backed have achieved their stated social objectives, but is also of wider application, both internally and externally. This publication sets out the proposed approaches to measurement used for assessment and follow-up.
Downloads:
European Commission (2014). Proposed approaches to social impact measurement. Brussels: European Commission.
Related works:
- OECD (2024) Measure, Manage and Maximise Your Impact. A Guide for the Social Economy
- OECD (2023) Policy Guide on Social Impact Measurement for the Social and Solidarity Economy
- OECD (2021) Social impact measurement for the Social and Solidarity Economy: OECD Global Action Promoting Social & Solidarity Economy Ecosystems
- OECD (2015) Social Entrepreneurship. Social Impact Measurement for Social Enterprises
- CEPES (2019) Análisis del Impacto Socioeconómico de los Valores y Principios de la Economía Social en España