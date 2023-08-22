Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Social Entrepreneurship. Social Impact Measurement for Social Enterprises

Social Entrepreneurship. Social Impact Measurement for Social Enterprises

Citation:

OECD (2015). Social Entrepreneurship. Social Impact Measurement for Social Enterprises. OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Policy Paper, July 2015, No. 10. Paris: OECD Publishing. Retrieved September 14, 2024 from https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtpbx7tw37-en

Work data:

ISBN: 978-92-79-47475-0

Alternate URL:
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/d20a57ac-en.pdf?expires=1679856756&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=47DFC2587630A1BF908F9C6003D0FA5B

Type of work: Report

Categories:

Economics

Tags:

social and solidarity economy

Abstract:

This policy paper on social impact measurement for social enterprises was produced by the OECD and the European Commission. It presents the issues and ongoing debates surrounding social impact measurement and provides concrete examples of measurement methods. It highlights the concept of proportional measurement, in other words balancing up the costs and benefits of the measuring process. The policy brief also looks at guidance and resources for use by social enterprises and how to create a more widespread culture of measurement among stakeholders despite their often limited human and financial resources.

Downloads:

logo of PDF file
Full document:
OECD (2015). Social Entrepreneurship. Social Impact Measurement for Social Enterprises. OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Policy Paper, July 2015, No. 10. Paris: OECD Publishing.

Related works: