Social Entrepreneurship. Social Impact Measurement for Social Enterprises
Work data:ISBN: 978-92-79-47475-0
Type of work: Report
Categories:Economics
Tags:social and solidarity economy
This policy paper on social impact measurement for social enterprises was produced by the OECD and the European Commission. It presents the issues and ongoing debates surrounding social impact measurement and provides concrete examples of measurement methods. It highlights the concept of proportional measurement, in other words balancing up the costs and benefits of the measuring process. The policy brief also looks at guidance and resources for use by social enterprises and how to create a more widespread culture of measurement among stakeholders despite their often limited human and financial resources.
OECD (2015). Social Entrepreneurship. Social Impact Measurement for Social Enterprises. OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Policy Paper, July 2015, No. 10. Paris: OECD Publishing.
- OECD (2024) Measure, Manage and Maximise Your Impact. A Guide for the Social Economy
- OECD (2023) Policy Guide on Social Impact Measurement for the Social and Solidarity Economy
- OECD (2021) Social impact measurement for the Social and Solidarity Economy: OECD Global Action Promoting Social & Solidarity Economy Ecosystems
- European Commission (2014) Proposed approaches to social impact measurement
- CEPES (2019) Análisis del Impacto Socioeconómico de los Valores y Principios de la Economía Social en España