Szerovay, K. (2017). “Dark Patterns”. In Szerovay, K., UX Knowledge Base Sketch, Nov 1, 2017. Budapest: Szerovay, Krisztina. Retrieved February 26, 2023 from https://uxknowledgebase.com/dark-patterns-3b41ed7a690e

png file https://miro.medium.com/v2/resize:fit:1100/format:webp/1*egNjxpcPatZa63bUUr3GFg.png

Type of work: Blog post

Architecture, Urbanism, Design | Psychology

What are Dark Patterns? Tricks, tactics applied in order to make the users do something they did not intended to do in the first place. In some cases, there is a very fine line between persuasive design/influencing user behavior and deliberately tricking them (most often for getting short-term advantages).

