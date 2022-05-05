Dark Patterns
What are Dark Patterns? Tricks, tactics applied in order to make the users do something they did not intended to do in the first place. In some cases, there is a very fine line between persuasive design/influencing user behavior and deliberately tricking them (most often for getting short-term advantages).
Szerovay, K. (2017). “Dark Patterns”. In Szerovay, K., UX Knowledge Base Sketch, Nov 1, 2017. Budapest: Szerovay, Krisztina.