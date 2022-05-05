Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Systems Mapping. How to build and use causal models of systems

Systems Mapping. How to build and use causal models of systems

Citation:

Work data:

ISBN: 978-3-031-01919-7

Alternate URL:
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/978-3-031-01919-7.pdf?pdf=button%20sticky

Type of work: Book

Categories:

Research & Methodologies

Abstract:

Provides a practical and in-depth discussion of causal systems mapping methods.

Provides guidance on running systems mapping workshops and using different types of data and evidence.

Orientates readers to the systems mapping landscape and explores how we can compare, choose, and combine methods.

Downloads:

logo of PDF file
Full book:
Barbrook-Johnson, P. & Penn, A.S. (2022). Systems Mapping. How to build and use causal models of systems. Cham: Palgrave Macmillan.