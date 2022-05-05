978-3-031-01919-7

https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/978-3-031-01919-7.pdf

Provides a practical and in-depth discussion of causal systems mapping methods.

Provides guidance on running systems mapping workshops and using different types of data and evidence.

Orientates readers to the systems mapping landscape and explores how we can compare, choose, and combine methods.