Systems Mapping. How to build and use causal models of systems
Work data:ISBN: 978-3-031-01919-7
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/978-3-031-01919-7.pdf?pdf=button%20sticky
Provides a practical and in-depth discussion of causal systems mapping methods.
Provides guidance on running systems mapping workshops and using different types of data and evidence.
Orientates readers to the systems mapping landscape and explores how we can compare, choose, and combine methods.
Barbrook-Johnson, P. & Penn, A.S. (2022). Systems Mapping. How to build and use causal models of systems. Cham: Palgrave Macmillan.