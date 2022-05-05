Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide

Abstract:

This playbook was designed by Nesta to help you design and deliver a collective intelligence project.

Collective intelligence is created when people work together, often with the help of technology, to mobilise a wider range of information, ideas and insights to address a social challenge.

Although people have been working together since the dawn of time, collective intelligence has evolved quickly since the start of the digital age.

This playbook will introduce you to activities you can use to orchestrate diverse groups of people, data and technology to achieve your goals.

We call this collective intelligence design.

The playbook contains all of the content you need to design a collective intelligence project. It provides an introduction to collective intelligence and illustrative case studies. It will help you identify when and how to use collective intelligence design, and explain the stages in the collective intelligence design process. It includes a collective intelligence design canvas, plus prompt cards and other activities to help you structure and stretch your thinking.

It is designed to be used by teams or groups working through the activities and exercises together.