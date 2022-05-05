978-92-64-34164-7

Public employees are central to modern society’s greatest achievements. They enable innovation and economic prosperity, ensure access and quality of essential public services, and protect citizens from a range of threats.

However, the nature of work in the public sector is changing rapidly, and the capabilities of public servants and those who lead them are constantly required to adjust. To keep pace, governments look for new ways to develop and manage skilled, committed and trusted public workforces.

The OECD Recommendation on Public Service Leadership and Capability outlines how countries can ensure that their public services are fit for purpose for today’s policy challenges, and capable of taking the public sector into the future.

The Recommendation is based on a set of commonly shared principles, which have been developed through the Working Party on Public Employment and Management. The development of the Recommendation benefitted from a broad public consultation, which generated a high level of input from public servants, citizens and experts from around the world.

The Recommendation presents 14 principles for a fit-for-purpose public service under three main pillars: