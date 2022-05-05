Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Good practices and challenges in e-learning. From training to lifelong learning. A transformative approach to e-learning

Good practices and challenges in e-learning. From training to lifelong learning. A transformative approach to e-learning

Peña-López, I. (2022). Good practices and challenges in e-learning. From training to lifelong learning. A transformative approach to e-learning. Current trends in professional development of civil servants, 14 November 2022. Tbilisi: Civil Service Bureu Georgia, ESCape / European Commission. Retrieved November 14, 2022 from http://ictlogy.net/presentations/20221114_ismael_pena-lopez_-_training_lifelong_learning_transformative_approach_e-learning.pdf

Type of work: Seminar

e-Learning and Instructional Technology

public servants

