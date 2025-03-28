Type of work: Report

Abstract:

This brief presents the 2025 update of the GovTech Maturity Index (GTMI), offering a global snapshot of public sector digital transformation across 197 economies. The GTMI assesses four focus areas, Core Government Systems (CGSI), Online Public Service Delivery (PSDI), Digital Citizen Engagement (DCEI), and GovTech Enablers (GTEI), using 48 indicators. The methodology combines self-reported survey data from 158 economies with publicly available information for the remaining 39. Findings indicate overall progress since 2022 but widening disparities between higher-income (Group A) and lower-income (Group D) economies. Advances are noted in core systems (e.g., government cloud) and service delivery (e.g., customs services, digital ID), while digital citizen engagement remains the least mature area and adoption of a whole-of-government approach is limited. The brief recommends accelerating implementation of interoperability frameworks, strengthening sustainability of online service portals, and updating GovTech strategies in line with evolving technologies. It underscores the need for targeted support to low-income regions, particularly in Africa, and calls for clear monitoring frameworks to track progress and inform evidence-based policymaking.