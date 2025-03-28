Type of work: Working Paper

Alternate URL:

https://arxiv.org/pdf/2505.20273v1

Abstract:

The rapid rise of AI-based autonomous agents is transforming human society and economic systems, as these entities increasingly exhibit human-like or superhuman intelligence. From excelling at complex games like Go to tackling diverse general-purpose tasks with large language and multimodal models, AI agents are evolving from specialized tools into dynamic participants in social and economic ecosystems. Their autonomy and decision-making capabilities are poised to impact industries, professions, and human lives profoundly, raising critical questions about their integration into economic activities, potential ethical concerns, and the balance between their utility and safety.

To address these challenges, this paper presents ten principles of AI agent economics, offering a framework to understand how AI agents make decisions, influence social interactions, and participate in the broader economy. Drawing on economics, decision theory, and ethics, we explore fundamental questions, such as whether AI agents might evolve from tools into independent entities, their impact on labor markets, and the ethical safeguards needed to align them with human values. These principles build on existing economic theories while accounting for the unique traits of AI agents, providing a roadmap for their responsible integration into human systems. Beyond theoretical insights, this paper highlights the urgency of future research into AI trustworthiness, ethical guidelines, and regulatory oversight. As we enter a transformative era, this work serves as both a guide and a call to action, ensuring AI agents contribute positively to human progress while addressing risks tied to their unprecedented capabilities.