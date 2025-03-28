Ismael Peña-López, lecturer and researcherInformation Society, Digital Divide, ICT4D
Visió col·lectiva per al futur de la salut: bases per a un nou model assistencial i de sistemes d’informació
Innovative capacity of governments: A systemic framework
Global AI Governance Matrix
Theorizing the evolution of public data ecosystems: An empirically grounded multi-generational model and future research agenda
Advancing Robust Governance in Turbulent Times: The Role of Multi-Level Governance, Hybrid Governance, and Negotiated Societal Intelligence
2025-03-28 14:39:19
Working bibliography on public procurement of Artificial Intelligence (updated)
2025-01-11 10:37:07
New Public Governance in practice: a programme for the Administration in times of networks, uncertainty and complexity
2025-06-21 09:08:26
Digitalizar la escuela: ¿opción o cuestión de principios?
2025-04-23 20:34:19
CAPÍTULO DE LIBRO. Resolución de problemas retorcidos mediante aproximaciones de Gobierno Abierto