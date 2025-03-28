Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Documenting Systems Change through Effective Collaborative Action: The Early Signals of Change Self-Assessment Tool

Documenting Systems Change through Effective Collaborative Action: The Early Signals of Change Self-Assessment Tool

Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide

Development | Policy & Regulation | Research & Methodologies

system mapping

This is a qualitative exercise aimed at supporting participants of effective collaborative action initiatives to identify and track early signals of change related to their individual and collective journey of transformation.

UNDP (2022). Documenting Systems Change through Effective Collaborative Action: The Early Signals of Change Self-Assessment Tool. Bangkok: UNDP.