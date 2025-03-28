Documenting Systems Change through Effective Collaborative Action: The Early Signals of Change Self-Assessment Tool
Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide
Categories:Development | Policy & Regulation | Research & Methodologies
Tags:system mapping
This is a qualitative exercise aimed at supporting participants of effective collaborative action initiatives to identify and track early signals of change related to their individual and collective journey of transformation.
UNDP (2022). Documenting Systems Change through Effective Collaborative Action: The Early Signals of Change Self-Assessment Tool. Bangkok: UNDP.