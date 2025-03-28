Alternate URL:

https://www.systeminnovation.org/article-building-better-systems

Type of work: White Paper

Abstract:

In this first paper, innovation experts Charlie Leadbeater and Jennie Winhall set out a series of frameworks to help people take the first steps in creating the kinds of systems we need to meet shared, public challenges.

The paper is for all those who want to achieve greater social impact by acting on and investing in deliberate system change.

In it we cover how to assess the need for system innovation, and how to understand the way that innovations at different levels of a system, from the macro to the micro, come together to drive transition. We look at the role of purpose, power, relationships and resource flows in unlocking system change, and the cast of characters involved in making deliberate system change happen.

As a ‘green’ paper this is also an invitation to shape the questions this initiative should address going forward.