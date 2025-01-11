Alternate URL:

States of Fragility 2025 considers a world of shifting power dynamics, where the most severe impacts of crisis, conflict and instability converge in the 61 contexts identified with high and extreme fragility. Multidimensional fragility lies at the core of the geopolitical shifts that are disrupting decades long global power equilibria, creating challenges and opportunities that require deep reflection and rapid adaptation across humanitarian, development and peace communities.

The report analyses the state of fragility in 2025, how it shapes global structural trends, current responses to it, and how it is perceived and tackled by the people most exposed to its impact: the 2 billion people in contexts with high and extreme fragility that account for 25% of the world’s population but 72% of the world’s extreme poor. Maintaining a focus on the furthest behind is more critical than ever for development partners, as a global good and a geostrategic necessity.