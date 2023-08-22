978-92-76-52215-7

Alternate URL:

https://op.europa.eu/o/opportal-service/download-handler?identifier=af8cdee8-f044-11ec-a534-01aa75ed71a1&format=pdf&language=en&productionSystem=cellar&part=

Type of work: Report

Abstract:

The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, digital transformation, demographic changes and other global challenges are urging us to take profound yet agile policy action at all levels. The scale and complexity of the action needed make it essential that we perform this work while engaging with all relevant stakeholders. In this context, we see an increasing need to learn about how to organise policy co-creation processes and events in a purposeful and structured way. This handbook aims at helping its users to effectively co-create the powerful policies we need today. It combines an entrepreneurial way of thinking and a concrete process for developing breakthrough ideas that stand a high chance of producing real-world impact. It presents a practitioner-oriented narrative for the design and implementation of innovative participatory processes and workshops to address societal challenges – coordinated by policymakers and with the active engagement of key stakeholders. It applies tried and tested self-organisation and design-thinking principles for co-creation.