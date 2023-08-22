978-91-87537-97-4

Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide

Abstract:

Mission-oriented innovation aims to create change at the system level where everyone involved is involved and drives development. The working method is a tool for achieving jointly set sustainability goals on a broad basis and with great impact.

In this handbook, we tell about Vinnova's work together with a number of relevant actors to jointly create mission-oriented innovation. You can follow how the actors under 2019-2021 test and develop the working method in the two different areas of food and mobility respectively. This is a story about how the tool mission-oriented innovation can be used and a guide with concrete tips on how it can be done.