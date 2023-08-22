Designing missions
Citation:
Work data:ISBN: 978-91-87537-97-4
Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide
Categories:Innovation | Policy & Regulation
Tags:mission-oriented innovation
Abstract:
Mission-oriented innovation aims to create change at the system level where everyone involved is involved and drives development. The working method is a tool for achieving jointly set sustainability goals on a broad basis and with great impact.
In this handbook, we tell about Vinnova's work together with a number of relevant actors to jointly create mission-oriented innovation. You can follow how the actors under 2019-2021 test and develop the working method in the two different areas of food and mobility respectively. This is a story about how the tool mission-oriented innovation can be used and a guide with concrete tips on how it can be done.
Downloads:
Hill, D. (2022). Designing missions. Mission-oriented innovation in Sweden— A practice guide by Vinnova. Stockholm: Vinnova.