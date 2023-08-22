Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Designing missions

Designing missions

Citation:

Hill, D. (2022). Designing missions. Mission-oriented innovation in Sweden— A practice guide by Vinnova. Stockholm: Vinnova. Retrieved May 02, 2024 from https://www.vinnova.se/contentassets/1c94a5c2f72c41cb9e651827f29edc14/designing-missions.pdf?cb=20220311094952

Work data:

ISBN: 978-91-87537-97-4

Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide

Categories:

Innovation | Policy & Regulation

Tags:

mission-oriented innovation

Abstract:

Mission-oriented innovation aims to create change at the system level where everyone involved is involved and drives development. The working method is a tool for achieving jointly set sustainability goals on a broad basis and with great impact.

In this handbook, we tell about Vinnova's work together with a number of relevant actors to jointly create mission-oriented innovation. You can follow how the actors under 2019-2021 test and develop the working method in the two different areas of food and mobility respectively. This is a story about how the tool mission-oriented innovation can be used and a guide with concrete tips on how it can be done.

Downloads:

logo of PDF file
Full document:
