978-92-64-59635-1

Alternate URL:

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2024/05/oecd-digital-economy-outlook-2024-volume-1_d30a04c9/a1689dc5-en.pdf

Type of work: Report

Abstract:

Rapid technological changes characterise the most recent phase of digital transformation, bringing opportunities and risks for the economy and society. Volume 2 of the OECD Digital Economy Outlook 2024 examines new directions in digital priorities, policies and governance across countries. It further analyses developments in the foundations that support digital transformation, drive digital innovation and foster trust in the digital age. Toward this end, Volume 2 assesses access and connectivity trends, and the skills needed to thrive in a digital economy and society. It also explores how to push out the digital technology frontier by harnessing the untapped potential of women. Moreover, it considers how technological innovations can help reach net-zero targets and contribute to protecting the planet. Finally, Volume 2 examines digital security developments and presents new trends in media consumption and trust, attitudes toward privacy and control over personal data, and insights into how exposure to additional context influences the ability of individuals to identify the veracity of information on line. A Statistical Annex completes the volume.