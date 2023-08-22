Type of work: Report

Abstract:

The institutions that make up the centre of government (CoG) play a key role in the policymaking process and help to ensure that government decisions are evidence-informed, strategic and consistent. An effective, well-functioning CoG is a key component of good public governance. Despite this important role, the CoG often has the reputation of being somewhat opaque in terms of its structure and ways of working. This report sheds light on the role and functions of the CoG of five European Neighbourhood Policy East countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine – from a comparative perspective, both with respect to each other and in comparison with CoGs in OECD and EU countries. The report explores the CoG’s role in policy co-ordination, how it supports quality decision making, its contribution to strategic planning and its role in managing European integration issues. The report highlights strengths and challenges in the ways that the CoG institutions operate in the five countries and suggests areas for which policy dialogue and exchange of experience with OECD and EU Members could help to enhance outcomes.