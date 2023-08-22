Alternate URL:

https://www.science.org/doi/pdf/10.1126/science.adq2852

Type of work: Article (academic)

Abstract:

To act collectively, groups must reach agreement; however, this can be challenging when discussants present very different but valid opinions. Tessler et al. investigated whether artificial intelligence (AI) can help groups reach a consensus during democratic debate (see the Policy Forum by Nyhan and Titiunik). The authors trained a large language model called the Habermas Machine to serve as an AI mediator that helped small UK groups find common ground while discussing divisive political issues such as Brexit, immigration, the minimum wage, climate change, and universal childcare. Compared with human mediators, AI mediators produced more palatable statements that generated wide agreement and left groups less divided. The AI’s statements were more clear, logical, and informative without alienating minority perspectives. This work carries policy implications for AI’s potential to unify deeply divided groups.