Missions with Impact. A practical guide to formulating effective missions
Citation:
Work data:
Alternate URL:
https://www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de/fileadmin/files/user_upload/377_2024_BST_Studie_Missionen_mit_Wirkung_ID2187-EN_screen.pdf
Type of work: Handbook/Primer/Guide
Categories:Innovation | Policy & Regulation | Politics and Political Science | Research & Methodologies
Tags:mission-oriented innovation
Abstract:
A mission-oriented policy approach can effectively contribute to achieving the transformative change needed in economies and societies targeting holistic sustainability. Formulating a clear mission is crucial to maximizing the transformative impact of such missions. Aiming to support such efforts, the Bertelsmann Stiftung and Fraunhofer ISI have co-authored a practical guide on how to formulate missions with impact.
Downloads:
Wittmann, F., Hummler, A., Posch, D. & Lindner, R. (2024). Missions with Impact. A practical guide to formulating effective missions. Karlsruhe: Fraunhofer Institute for Systems.