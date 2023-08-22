Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024

Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024

Citation:

World Economic Forum (2024). Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024. Flagship report, June 2024. Geneva: World Economic Forum. Retrieved July 04, 2024 from https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Top_10_Emerging_Technologies_of_2024.pdf

Work data:

Type of work: Report

Categories:

ICT Infrastructure

Tags:

human resources, jobs, work

Abstract:

The Top 10 Emerging Technologies report is a vital source of strategic intelligence. First published in 2011, it draws on insights from scientists, researchers and futurists to identify 10 technologies poised to significantly influence societies and economies. These emerging technologies are disruptive, attractive to investors and researchers, and expected to achieve considerable scale within five years. This edition expands its analysis by involving over 300 experts from the Forum’s Global Future Councils and a global network of comprising over 2,000 chief editors worldwide from top institutions through Frontiers, a leading publisher of academic research.

Downloads:

logo of PDF file
Full document:
World Economic Forum (2024). Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024. Flagship report, June 2024. Geneva: World Economic Forum.