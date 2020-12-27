Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » Social Network Analysis and Mining
Social Network Analysis and Mining

Citation:

Social Network Analysis and Mining. (2022). New York: Springer. Retrieved February 05, 2022 from https://www.springer.com/journal/13278

Work data:

ISSN: 1869-5469

Type of work: Journal

Categories:

Network Theory | Social Media & Social Software

Tags:

futures

Abstract:

Social Network Analysis and Mining (SNAM) is a multidisciplinary journal serving researchers and practitioners in academia and industry. It is the main venue for a wide range of researchers and readers from computer science, network science, social sciences, mathematical sciences, medical and biological sciences, financial, management and political sciences. We solicit experimental and theoretical work on social network analysis and mining using a wide range of techniques from social sciences, mathematics, statistics, physics, network science and computer science.

