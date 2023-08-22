Home » ICT4D Bibliography » Works » International journal of technology Management

Citation:

Work data:

ISSN: 1741-5276

Type of work: Journal

Categories:

Management and Business Administration

Abstract:

IJTM aims to provide a refereed and authoritative source of information in the field of managing with technology, and the management of engineering, science and technology. It seeks to establish channels of communication between government departments, technology executives in industry, commerce and related business, and academic experts in the field.

Includes:

Nonaka, I., Takeuchi, H. & Umemoto, K. (1996) A theory of organizational knowledge creation [e]